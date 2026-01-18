Cristian Romero calls for togetherness amid 'disaster' Spurs run

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has admitted the club are in a "disaster moment", but called for hard work and togetherness.

Spurs conceded deep into stoppage time to suffer a damaging 2-1 home loss to West Ham to crank up the pressure on head coach Thomas Frank.

This was Tottenham's third defeat in a row and eighth in 14 matches, with Frank forced to endure the club's South Stand chanting 'you're getting sacked in the morning' immediately after Callum Wilson bundled home from a corner.

Romero, in a rare interview in English, said: "Obviously another lose [sic] a game at home, for me only one message for the fans, thank you for always staying with us.

"It is difficult and also a disaster moment for us, but especially in this moment, we need silence.

"Back tomorrow in training work, work hard every day and stay together. In three days we have another big match and this moment it is really silence and work hard."

Romero's 64th-minute goal lifted Spurs after another dismal first half display, but after they pushed for a late winner, West Ham hit them with a sucker-punch to leave fans in disarray.

Cristian Romero's goal ended up being a footnote in Spurs' loss to West Ham. Getty

Spurs are out of both domestic cup competitions and sit 14th in the table, but they remain in the Champions League and have a chance of a top-eight finish if they can win at home to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday and again at Eintracht Frankfurt later in January.

However, Tottenham will be without new signing Conor Gallagher due to ineligibility and defender Micky van de Ven is suspended, while Archie Gray and João Palhinha are fitness doubts and Ben Davies suffered a left leg injury during Saturday's loss.

Currently 11th in the Champions League with 11 points and a place above Dortmund, Romero said: "After the game, go to dressing room and speak the same.

"It is a difficult moment, it is like a disaster but Champions League, we have another big opportunity to maybe win and go to top eight and go to the next round. That's the most important thing."

Meanwhile, Tottenham are expected to announce the signing of left-back Souza from Santos in the coming days after the 19-year-old was present for the loss to West Ham.

Souza announced his departure on Instagram, writing: "After 10 years of defending this shield, the time has come for a new challenge.

"The last year was intense, of growth and overcoming, but even in the difficult moments, I felt the affection and support of the Santista cheerleading.

"This will never be forgotten. I walk out with my head held high, grateful for all that I have experienced and for the certainty that this story was built with truth. Thanks for everything, Santos FC is a pride that not everyone can have!"