Women's FA Cup: Sam Kerr scores twice as Chelsea thrash Crystal Palace

Sam Kerr was among the goals at Kingsmeadow. Getty

Holders Chelsea began their Women's FA Cup campaign in style with a 5-0 win over WSL2 side Crystal Palace in the fourth round, with Sam Kerr scoring twice.

Millie Bright put the west London side ahead in the 13th minute, before a Kerr strike and Guro Reiten penalty put them 3-0 up by the break.

Kerr added the fourth soon after the break before USWNT's Alyssa Thompson added further gloss to the win with a 70th-minute goal.

Elsehwhere, London City Lionesses were pushed hard by WSL2 side Sunderland and secured passage to the next round through Wassa Sangaré's second-half header.

It marked the first win of London City boss Eder Maestre, who replaced Jocelyn Prêcheur in December.

On Friday, West Ham United and Everton booked their spots in the fifth round with wins over West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United respectively.

The draw for the fifth round will take place on Jan. 19.