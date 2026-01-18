Transfer rumors, news: Man United eye Juventus' Kalulu

Mark Ogden argues that Arsenal are top of the Premier League because of the deficiencies of their title rivals, rather than their own quality. (1:11)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu while Liverpool are looking to bolster their defensive options by signing Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRANSFERS TO WATCH

TRENDING RUMORS

Pierre Kalulu made his debut for the France senior team in June 2025 and has played for Juventus since 2024. Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

- Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are all eyeing a deal for Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu, according to Calciomercato. The France international made a permanent move to Juve last summer, having enjoyed a successful loan spell at the club from Serie A rivals AC Milan the previous season. Calciomercato reports that the 25-year-old could be signed for a fee of €30 million, although he unlikely to move until the end of the season.

- Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni has emerged as a top target for Liverpool after the club missed out on signing Manchester City-bound Marc Guéhi, TEAMtalk reports. The 26-year-old Italy international, who has two-and-a-half years of his contract, is reportedly very keen on the idea of testing himself abroad. Another name high on Liverpool's centre-back shortlist is Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, who is widely expected to be on the move after this summer's FIFA World Cup.

- Chelsea are prepared to pay €50m for 20-year-old defender Jérémy Jacquet, according to RMC Sport. The Rennes youngster has been linked with several clubs this month, although Chelsea's interest has emerged as the most concrete. It's believed that his club would seek a transfer fee in excess of €60m, as he is under contract until 2029 with no release clause. Jacquet, who is a France under-21 international, has been a regular in Ligue 1 this season, featuring in all but two of Rennes's games in the competition to date.

- Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson is on Napoli's winter shortlist, Corriere dello Sport reports. The 21-year-old, who is on loan at AS Roma from Brighton & Hove Albion this season, may be on the move again, with Napoli looking to sign a new forward this month. Ferguson has five goal involvements in 16 league games this season. Meanwhile, Nicolo Schira reports that Chelsea have offered Napoli the chance to sign Raheem Sterling, who is not in the club's plans having been frozen out all season.

- The Tottenham Hotspur board are debating whether to give manager Thomas Frank one more game to try and save his job, according to The Independent. Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to West Ham United sparked chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" from Spurs fans, However, the team still have a chance of finishing in the top eight of the Champions League league phase with two games remaining, starting with Tuesday's visit of Borussia Dortmund, leaving little time between games to make a change in the dugout.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:52 Ogden questions how Slot will deal with Mo Salah's Liverpool return Mark Ogden talks about Arne Slot's future at Liverpool with Mohamed Salah's return from AFCON imminent.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United are keen on signing Portugal midfielder Rúben Neves, is out of contract at Al Hilal at the end of the season, in the final weeks of the winter window. (Football Insider)

- Chelsea are set to recall Celtic target David Datro Fofana from his loan spell with Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk, as they look to move on the Ivory Coast striker permanently this month. (Football Insider)

- Newcastle United have registered their interest in veteran Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij. (Football Insider)

- Girona and Valencia are showing an interest in signing Brighton & Hove Albion defender Diego Coppola on loan. (Matteo Moretto)

- There is a full agreement in place for Beşiktaş to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Emmanuel Agbadou. The transfer fee is expected to be around the €11.5m mark. (Footmercato)

- Schalke 04 are exploring a winter move for Fiorentina striker Edin Dzeko. Concrete talks are underway, as the former Manchester City striker is ready to leave Italy. (Sky Germany)

- Mainz, FC Köln and FC Augsburg are all pushing to sign Como defender Stefan Posch. (Sky Germany)

- Hoffenheim are in advanced talks to sign Irish wonderkid Michael Noonan from Shamrock Rovers. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Rennes are in advanced negotiations with Fenerbahçe over the signing of Polish winger Sebastian Szymanski. (Footmercato)

- Bournemouth are closing in on the loan signing of Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas until the end of the season. (Sky Sports)

- St. Louis City are finalizing a move for Barcelona centre-back Mamadou Mbacke Fall. (Tom Bogert)