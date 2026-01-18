AFCON Final LIVE: Latest updates as Morocco and Senegal clash in Rabat

Open Extended Reactions

Senegal are looking to ruin the party in Rabat as Morocco look to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 1976 and you can follow it all live with ESPN.

The tournament hosts reached the final in the capital courtesy of a win on penalties over Nigeria, while Senegal beat Egypt 1-0 in Tangiers after Sadio Mané's late goal.

All the action can be followed live here.

Nigeria finished third with a win on penalties over Egypt on Saturday, in a shootout which saw both Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Manchester City's Omar Marmoush miss from the penalty spot.

Nigeria bounced back from their semifinal defeat to finish third for the ninth time.

Morocco reached the final for the first time since 2004 with the win over Nigeria, where they lost 2-1 to hosts Tunisia.

Senegal last won the trophy in 2021, beating Egypt on penalties to win their first ever Africa Cup of Nations, after being defeated in the final in both 2002 and 2019.