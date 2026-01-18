Women's FA Cup roundup: Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal progress; Charlton hit 10

Open Extended Reactions

Vivianne Miedema came off the bench to score twice as WSL leaders Manchester City routed Bournemouth 6-0 to take their place in the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup.

Goals from Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp and Laura Coombs' quickfire double had City 4-0 ahead at the break, and Miedema wrapped up a comprehensive victory over the National League Southern Premier Division side.

Top-flight strugglers Liverpool also hit six with Denise O'Sullivan, Mia Enderby, Martha Thomas, Gemma Bonner, Alice Bergström and Alejandra Bernabe on target in a 6-0 demolition of fourth tier London Bees.

Manchester United also progressed in some comfort after a 5-0 win over National League Northern Premier Division leaders Burnley with Maya Le Tissier, Julia Zigiotti, Simi Awujo, Lea Schüller and Layla Drury on the scoresheet, while second-half goals from Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius and Kim Little were enough to see off Aston Villa 2-0.

Bethany England, Drew Spence and Lenna Gunning-Williams scored as Tottenham beat Leicester 3-0 in an all-WSL clash, and Amalie Thestrup's hat-trick was the most notable contribution to Charlton's 10-0 drubbing of Swindon.

Madison Haley from the penalty spot and Jelena Cankovic struck in added time at the end of either half to ease Brighton to a 2-0 win over WSL2 side Nottingham Forest, and Emily Syme completed a double deep into extra-time to edge Bristol City to a 2-1 win at Southampton.

Elsewhere, Birmingham won 6-2 at Hull, Charlie Devlin's double was enough to see Sheffield United past WSL2 rivals Ipswich and Oxford saw off Middlesbrough, while Chatham Town got the better of York 3-0 in a showdown between two fourth-tier outfits.