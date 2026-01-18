Chaos at Africa Cup of Nations final after Senegal players walk off field

Open Extended Reactions

RABAT, Morocco -- The Africa Cup of Nations final went to extra time after finishing 0-0 in a chaotic end which saw Senegal players walk off the field when host Morocco was awarded a stoppage-time penalty.

Senegal would go on to win the game 1-0 in extra time to lift their second AFCON title and second in five years after winning it in 2021.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw led his team off the field on Sunday while Moroccan fans celebrated and whistled amid wild scenes on the pitch with players from both sides arguing with one another over the VAR call that handed the hosts a late penalty.

The Senegal players eventually returned and after 14 minutes' delay in play after talisman Sadio Mane went into the locker room to encourage them to come back into the match.

Édouard Mendy then saved Brahim Díaz's penalty, while more Senegal fans tried storming the field. Tempers also flared in the press box with journalists fighting among themselves.

Minutes into the first extra-time period, Senegal's Pape Gueye scored a stunning goal from just outside the area to give his side a lead they would not relinquish.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.