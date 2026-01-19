Stats: Kylian Mbappé's 50 goals second fastest behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Bayern's 27-game unbeaten streak

Open Extended Reactions

It was a busy weekend of football in Europe's top leagues.

No change in Premier League's top four with Arsenal playing out a 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest while Manchester City suffered a 2-0 loss against derby rivals Manchester United. Aston Villa lost to Everton while Liverpool endured another draw against Burnley.

In LaLiga, leaders Barcelona dropped points after losing to Real Sociedad. Real Madrid though didn't fumble as they secured a 2-0 win over Levante. Bayern Munich continued their unbeaten streak in Bundesliga while Inter, AC Milan, and Napoli -- the top three in Serie A - won their respective matches.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

14

In nine Premier League matches this weekend, there have been just 14 goals -- the fewest on a Saturday/Sunday with 9+ games in the competition since 15/16 October 2022 (13 in 9 games).

0

For the first time since May 4th-6th 2018, the Premier League's top three teams have all failed to score in the same matchday (Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa).

17

Wolves 0-0 Newcastle was the 17th goalless draw of this Premier League season, which is already more than in the 2024-25 campaign overall (16 in 380 matches).

49

Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo has reached 49 career Premier League goals. Only 11 African players have reached 50+ goals in the league.

15

Cole Palmer has converted 15 of his 16 career penalty kicks with Chelsea in the Premier League. He has scored his last three since failing to score on March 9, 2025 against Leicester City.

LALIGA

5

Barcelona became the second team in Europe's top five Leagues to hit the woodwork five times in a single game and still lose after Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United in September 2020 (since 2006/07).

Barcelona dropped three points at Real Sociedad, bringing their 11-game winning streak to an end �� pic.twitter.com/4HiB9u347e - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 18, 2026

91

Mikel Oyarzabal has scored 91 LaLiga goals in the last ten years. Among the Spanish players, only Iago Aspas (145) and Gerard Moreno (117) have scored more.

335

Antoine Griezmann has equaled Ángel Correa as the second forward in Atletico Madrid history with the most appearances (335, only behind honored Enrique Collar with 339).

26

Álvaro Arbeloa's Real Madrid had 26 shots against Levante, the third-highest tally by a manager on his LaLiga debut with the team since 2003/04, behind Manuel Pellegrini in 2009 (29) and Rafael Benítez in 2015 (27).

50

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé has scored 50 goals in 53 LaLiga games, making him the second fastest player to reach this milestone in the competition in the 21st century, after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2011 (51 appearances).

30

Mbappé has scored 30 goals this season in all competitions. Only Harry Kane (31) has scored more from Europe's top five leagues.

20

AC Milan are unbeaten in 20 games (W13, D7) in a row in a single Serie A season for the first time since September 1992-March 1993 (23 -- W17 D6, under Fabio Capello).

200

Paulo Dybala became the first foreign player to be directly involved in at least 200 goals (131G, 69A) in the last 20 Serie A seasons (since 2006/07).

78%

Juventus became the first team to lose a Serie A match with at least 78% possession since data has been collected (since 2004/05).

BUNDESLIGA

5

Bayern Munich scored five goals after trailing at half-time against RB Leipzig -- they had managed this only once before in a Bundesliga away game, in September 1976 when they won 6-5 in Bochum (even scoring six goals, having been 0-3 down at half-time).

3

Bayern Munich's Michael Olise became only the second player on record (since 2004-05) to assist three goals after coming on as a substitute in a Bundesliga match, following Franck Ribery against VfL Wolfsburg in 2019.

Olise subbed on in the 57th minute when the match was tied 1-1. He then had a hat trick of assists and a goal and Bayern won 5-1 �� pic.twitter.com/zw0UJUQIfh - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 17, 2026

1

Olise also became the first player in Europe's top five leagues this season with double digits in both goals and assists (10 goals, 13 assists).

27

Bayern are in a 27-game unbeaten streak in Bundesliga (W22, D5, L0) -- their longest unbeaten run since 2012-14 (53 matches without a loss).

101

Bayern have scored 101 goals this season in all competitions, the most among teams from Europe's top five leagues. No other has more than 79 (Barcelona).

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.