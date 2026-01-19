Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea open to Fernández exit; Madrid, PSG interested

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea's Enzo Fernández could be available this summer as Real Madrid and PSG monitor his situation, while Crystal Palace face more interest in forward Jean-Philippe Mateta.

- Real Madrid and Paris-Saint Germain have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, TeamTalk reports. Chelsea are willing to let their star midfielder leave the club for the right price this summer. Madrid are said to be closely monitoring Fernández's situation at Stamford Bridge, who is reportedly no longer considered "untouchable" by the club's hierarchy. L'Equipe said last week that PSG are also interested in signing Fernández this summer, should he be available.

- Crystal Palace are suffering from an exodus at present with captain Marc Guéhi joining Manchester City and manager Oliver Glasner leaving at the end of the season, so Palace fans may wince at the Sky Sports report that Juventus are prepared to offer up to €30 million for forward Jean-Philippe Mateta this month. The structure of the proposed deal would see Juve stump up an initial €2 million loan fee, with a future €28 million obligation, which would be triggered in the summer under certain conditions. Palace are reported to have knocked back Juve's first approach for Mateta, who is under contract at Selhurst Park until the summer of 2027.

- Thomas Frank is expected to remain in charge at Tottenham for their Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund, Sky Sports report. Spurs' recent dismal run went from bad to worse at the weekend with a late 2-1 defeat to London rivals West Ham. However, it doesn't mean his job is safe. The Spurs hierarchy are believed to be looking at all options.

- Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of Napoli forward Lorenzo Lucca, Fabrizio Romano reports. The Italian forward is set to join Forest on an initial €1 million loan, with a future permanent option that can be triggered for €35 million. Several clubs approached Napoli over Lucca, who has scored once in 16 Serie A appearances this season, but he has now made the decision to join the Premier League side. Lucca, 25, is an Italy international with five senior caps to his name.

- Advanced negotiations have taken place between Borussia Dortmund and FC Basel over a loan deal for winger Julien Duranville. The 19-year-old is reportedly keen on making the switch. (Sky Germany)

- Feyenoord winger Anis Haji-Moussa is being closely monitored by Chelsea, Marseille and Benfica. (Sky Germany)

- Leeds United are in talks to sign Romano Schmid from Werder Bremen. A €15 million transfer fee is being negotiated between the two clubs. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Arsenal full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to have a medical at Ajax this week after the Dutch club reached a verbal agreement to sign him on loan for the remainder of the season. (De Telegraaf)

- Barcelona are looking at Arsenal's Mikel Arteta and PSG's Luis Enrique as future candidates to manage the club. However, they want current boss Hansi Flick to stay as long as possible. (Diario Sport)

- Watford are on the verge of completing the signing of former Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove. (Sky Sports)

- Sevilla have joined the race for Everton right-back Nathan Patterson, who is also attracting interest from several sides in Italy. (Football Insider)

- Al Shabab winger Yannick Carrasco has been offered to Napoli and Roma on loan. The Belgian winger would like to return to Europe. (Nicolo Schira)

- Birmingham City have agreed a fee for Djurgårdens forward August Priske, who is travelling to England today (January 19) to finalize the transfer. (Expressen.se)

- Brøndby midfielder Noah Nartey is heading to Ligue 1 club Lyon after a €10 million package was agreed between the two clubs. (Footmercato)