Claudio Echeverri leaves Man City to join sister-club Girona on loan

Claudio Echeverri has gone out on loan for the second half of the season. Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Claudio Echeverri has left Manchester City to join LaLiga side Girona on loan until the end of the season.

The midfielder joins the City Football Group-owned club after spending the first half of the season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen.

He made just 11 appearances during his time in Germany, with only three of those being starts.

The 20-year-old burst to the fore at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, scoring five goals in their run to the semifinals.

He joined City in January 2024 from River Plate, and went on to make his debut in their FA Cup final loss to Crystal Palace in May last year.

Echeverri could be joined in Girona by Marc-André ter Stegen, with sources telling ESPN that he is on the brink of joining the club until the end of the season.