Matheus Cunha backs Michael Carrick to succeed at Man United: 'Beginning of new cycle'

Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha is optimistic the team can go on a winning run under Michael Carrick after the interim coach led the side to a 2-0 triumph over Manchester City in his first game in charge.

Carrick, 44, took the reins at United until the end of the season following Ruben Amorim's sacking in early January after 14 months in charge.

"We're still getting to know [Michael] Carrick," Cunha said as reported in Globoesporte.

"He's a highly respected name, not only at United, but in the Premier League as well."

It is the second time that Carrick, a former United player, has been caretaker coach of the team after he led the outfit for three games during the 2021-22 campaign.

United legend and television pundit Roy Keane was skeptical of Carrick's return, however, Cunha said: "He's [Carrick] written his history here in the most positive way possible and brings with him a winning mentality worthy of the club. He knows the path to victory."

Cunha considered Saturday's result "the most important victory" since his arrival at Old Trafford last summer following his £62.5 million ($83.7m) transfer from Wolves.

The Brazil international came on as a substitute and assisted Patrick Dorgu in United's second goal against City.

"I think, considering the whole context, it was the most important victory since I arrived at United," Cunha said. "We know the weight of the match and the quality of the opponent.

"It's one of the toughest games in England. But when you go onto the pitch representing a club the size of Manchester United, you always have to give your best, especially on days like these.

"The demands are high and we have to live up to them. I'm happy to have helped with an assist, but even happier with the three points. May this be the beginning of a new cycle for our team."

United are fifth in the Premier League, one place and one point adrift of fourth-place Liverpool, who hold the last Champions League qualifying spot. United, who are not playing in Europe this season, were knocked out of the FA Cup earlier this month.

"Now we have until the end of the season playing only the league and our goal is to return to the Champions League," Cunha said.

"It only depends on us and we will give our best."