José Mourinho rejects 'soap opera' links to Real Madrid vacancy

Open Extended Reactions

Benfica coach José Mourinho has shut down "soap opera" rumours of a potential return to Real Madrid this summer.

Madrid parted company with Xabi Alonso last week after he had less than eight months in charge and appointed Álvaro Arbeloa, coach of Madrid's reserves, as his replacement.

Asked about speculation in Spain that Madrid are looking to bring him back for the 2026-27 campaign, Mourinho said following Benfica's 2-0 win at Rio Ave on Saturday: "Don't count on me for soap operas. There are many good soap operas, but they take too long.

"Then you miss an episode or two and you lose track. Don't count on me, I don't watch soap operas."

José Mourinho spent three years in charge of Real Madrid. Getty

Mourinho, 62, guided Madrid to a LaLiga title, and Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup triumphs during his three seasons (2010-13) with the Spanish giants.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager took the reins at Benfica in September and has a contract until June 2027.

- Marcus Rashford scores, Jude Bellingham jeered - the latest at Real Madrid, Barcelona

- Kylian Mbappé only trails Cristiano Ronaldo in race to 50 LaLiga goals

Benfica, third in the Primeira Liga, 10 points adrift of leaders FC Porto, play at Juventus in Wednesday's Champions League before hosting Mourinho's former club Real Madrid on Jan. 28.