Kylian Mbappé: Madrid fans should target team not Vinícius, Jude Bellingham

Kylian Mbappé has urged Real Madrid fans to aim criticism at the team, rather than individuals, after Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham were whistled by the Bernabéu crowd on Saturday.

Madrid fans expressed their displeasure throughout their 2-0 LaLiga win over Levante, after a week which saw them beaten in the Supercopa final and eliminated from the Copa del Rey, with coach Xabi Alonso being replaced by Álvaro Arbeloa.

Vinícius and Bellingham were singled out for the loudest whistles, while there were also some chants calling on president Florentino Perez to resign.

"I understand the fans, but the only thing I haven't liked is that if they whistle, they should whistle the whole squad," Mbappé told a news conference on Monday ahead of Madrid's Champions League game with AS Monaco.

"They shouldn't single out one player. It's the fault of the whole team ... Madrid fans aren't against us, they're angry, that's normal."

Vinícius has endured a difficult season with poor form, speculation about his future and a public row with Alonso after the Brazil international reacted angrily to being substituted during October's Clásico.

"It isn't Vini's fault if we aren't playing well," Mbappé said. "If they want to whistle, let them whistle the whole squad, and we have to change the situation ... Vini like you or anyone, he's human.

"I have a lot of affection for him. We as a team have to protect him better. I have to protect him better, so he isn't alone. He has to know he'll never be alone at Real Madrid."

Mbappé looked unhappy when questioned on whether dressing room unrest had contributed to Alonso's departure. ESPN has reported that Vinícius and Bellingham were both unconvinced by the former coach.

"Saying Xabi didn't succeed at Real Madrid isn't true," Mbappé said. "He left before everything was decided. We lost the Supercopa, and we lost in the Copa after Xabi [left]. I think Xabi is going to be a great coach ... What happened, happened. It's a decision of the club, we have to respect it."

"There are a lot of things that are said that aren't true, and there are things that are 10% true and 90% false," he added. "Our job is to keep quiet and do things on the pitch."

The forward -- whose goals have helped propel Madrid to just a point off the top of the league table, despite their problems -- described Bellingham as "one of the best players in the world."

"Of course it's a tough moment for him, like for everybody," Mbappé said. "We can accept the public aren't happy with us, but they should give the same treatment to everybody... It isn't Jude's fault, it's our fault to change the situation."

Coach Arbeloa, whose reign so far has seen a cup defeat to second-tier Albacete and Saturday's win over Levante, said Vinícius will "always be on the pitch" when available and performing.

"What Vini wants, and what I hope for, is the support of the Bernabéu," Arbeloa said.

"I think he needs the Bernabéu to be at his best. He's a boy with a big heart, he's very emotional, his football is too. He wants the fans on his side, and I'd love that tomorrow."