Copa del Rey quarterfinals: Albacete draw Barcelona

Giant-killers Albacete's reward for knocking Real Madrid out of the Copa del Rey is a quarterfinal tie at home to holders Barcelona.

The second division side stunned Madrid last week with a thrilling 3-2 win sealed in the 94th minute through Jefte Betancor's second goal of the game.

It was the second major scalp Albacete have taken in this year's competition following their penalty shootout win over LaLiga high-flyers Celta Vigo in the previous round.

Barça's path to the last eight has been slightly more routine. The 32-time winners of the Copa won 2-0 away at Racing Santander last week having previously eliminated Guadalajara by the same scoreline.

The LaLiga leaders, who saw an 11 game winning run ended by Real Sociedad on Sunday, will now have to navigate another potential banana skin against an improving Albacete side.

Albacete followed up their victory over Alvaro Arbeloa's Madrid by beating Cádiz at the weekend, ending a four game winless run in the league to climb to 14th in the second tier.

Elsewhere in the quarterfinals, 2022 winners Real Betis will host Atlético Madrid, who have not lifted the trophy since 2013.

Meanwhile, Athletic Club, who won the Copa in 2024, will travel to Valencia and Alavés will welcome Real Sociedad.

The ties will be played over Feb. 3, 4 and 5.