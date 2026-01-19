Thomas Frank to face media amid uncertainty over his Tottenham future

ESPN FC's Janusz Michallik reacts to Tottenham's shocking 2-1 defeat to West Ham in the Premier League. (2:52)

Thomas Frank will face the media on Monday afternoon even though key figures at Tottenham are weighing up his future.

A 2-1 loss at home to West Ham pushed Frank towards the exit door, with Spurs supporters chanting "you're getting sacked in the morning" following an eighth defeat in 14 matches.

Frank claimed to have "the trust of everyone" in Saturday's post-match press conference, but talks have taken place at 14th-placed Tottenham over whether Frank should be given Tuesday's Champions League visit of Borussia Dortmund, sources told Press Association.

The Danish coach took training on Sunday at the club's Hotspur Way facility with no final decision over his future reached amid discussions between chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and other members of the executive board.

Sources told PA Frank is expected to be present for an open training session at around 2:15 p.m. on Monday before he will conduct a press conference alongside Xavi Simons at 3:30 p.m. despite intense speculation over his future.

Ben Davies set for surgery on broken ankle

Tottenham have revealed that defender Ben Davies faces ankle surgery after being injured in the early stages of the West Ham defeat.

"We can confirm that Ben Davies will undergo surgery today for a fracture of his left ankle," Spurs posted on X.

"Following the surgery, Ben will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff. We're all behind you, Ben."

Davies' injury is a huge blow for Wales ahead of their World Cup play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina in March.

The 32-year-old has captained his country in the long-term absence of Aaron Ramsey and won his 100th cap against Belgium in October.