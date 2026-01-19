Inter Miami sign Tadeo Allende from Celta Vigo until 2030

Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami officially completed the permanent transfer of Tadeo Allende, signing the attacking player from LaLiga's Celta Vigo through the 2030 MLS season with an additional option to extend until June 2031.

Allende will occupy an international slot on the roster.

The 26-year-old Argentine initially joined Inter Miami for the 2025 season on loan, recording 24 goals in 54 appearances across all competitions. He concluded the campaign as the second-highest team goal-scorer, while contributing three assists.

Allende scored nine goals during the league playoffs, inspiring Inter Miami to lift the 2025 MLS Cup in a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The permanent transfer of Allende marks the latest in Inter Miami's transfer moves, which include the additions of goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and defenders Facundo Mura, Sergio Reguilón and Micael.

Sources confirmed to ESPN that Inter Miami also expressed interest in signing Germán Berterame from Liga MX team Monterrey. Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas confirmed the team made an offer for the Mexico national team forward, but negotiations remain ongoing.

Inter Miami kicks off the 2026 campaign when facing LAFC on Feb. 21.