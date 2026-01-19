USMNT, Monaco striker Balogun: Playing vs. Real Madrid 'a dream'

Open Extended Reactions

United States men's national team and Monaco striker Folarin Balogun told ESPN he will achieve one of his dreams on Tuesday when the Ligue 1 club face Real Madrid at the Bernabéu in the Champions League.

One point in their last two games against Real Madrid and Juventus could be enough for Balogun and Monaco to qualify for the UCL playoffs.

This past December, Balogun became the first American to score in three consecutive Champions League appearances, when he converted from close range in the 68th minute against Galatasaray to give Monaco a 1-0 win.

He also scored in Monaco's two previous Champions League matches against Pafos and Bodo/Glimt. He now has eight goals and two assists in 22 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side this season.

"Playing Real Madrid in the Champions League is special. It will a first time for me and I am sure it will be a first time for a lot of my teammates," he said.

"It is important that we go there to qualify though. We have our own objectives. We are not just going there to enjoy the experience.

"We believe we can get a result. We have done well against big teams in the Champions League so far this season. The opportunity to play at the Bernabéu against Real Madrid is wonderful. I am excited."

Monaco have lost seven of their last eight league games but have been faring much better in Champions League play and Balogun said it was hard to explain.

"It is a paradox," he said. "There is frustration sometimes for the coach and the staff because we can beat these teams, we can dominate these teams as well and then in Ligue 1 we are struggling for that consistency.

"The league doesn't lie. We are ninth. We know we need to turn this around," he said last week at Monaco's training ground.

The Champions League has been a breath of fresh air for both the players and for Monaco manager Sébastien Pocognoli, who took over the team in October.

Pocognoli's side are looking to bounce back after a 3-1 defeat to Lorient on Friday, their fourth consecutive loss in the French championship.

"I am a very optimistic person, but after a difficult series in the championship, it's normal to be affected," Pocognoli said. "If you're not, it shows a lack of concern, which is far from the case. We work hard and we know why things don't always go in our favour. There are things we can control and others that are more difficult to manage. Above all, I feel sad for my players."

Asked whether it was the right moment to face Real Madrid, Pocognoli insisted the focus must be on Monaco's own performance.

"We need to focus on ourselves and be at a very high level, no matter the opponent. We're not thinking about whether it's the right time or not. In big matches, we've shown that we can be present when we're not expected and that we're up to the task."

Folarin Balogun is the first Ameridcan to score in three consecutive Champions League appearances. JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/AFP via Getty Images

Balogun, meanwhile, said the experience of Champions League playing time has motivated him to see his role differently.

"For us this season, when we had the opportunity to play in the Champions League, it was like a reset. A new competition," Balogun said. "We can feel the preparation is different, we wear different kit in training. I really enjoy that. We had some tough games.

"We went to Bodo/Glimt, it's 2 p.m. and it's already dark outside. It's cold, it's raining. It's new experiences. It gives us the chance to bond as a team. We have to believe in ourselves."

The 24-year-old Brooklyn-born forward will lead the line for the Ligue 1 side on Tuesday.

His first career Champions League goal came this past November in Monaco's 1-0 win over Bodo/Glimt.

He is enjoying his football but wants more heading into the World Cup on home soil.

"The best thing I can do is have a good season with Monaco and when I see the U.S. team in March, I have to perform," Balogun said. "I have to remind myself to embrace it all. Be in the moment. You don't want to look back on your career and think: I was so focused that I didn't realize I was achieving my dreams."

"It is an accomplishment to be at the World Cup or at the Bernabéu in the Champions League. At this level, you have to be ruthless," he said.

"There is more I want to do. I have high expectations for myself at the half way point of the season. I am happy to be healthy and playing week in week out but I want to achieve more."