London City sign Delphine Cascarino after San Diego exit

France international forward Delphine Cascarino has signed a three-and-a-half year deal to play for Women's Super League side London City Lionesses, the club announced on Monday.

The 28-year-old Cascarino mutually parted ways with NWSL club San Diego Wave FC on Sunday.

"I'm feeling good, and I am really excited to start the second part of the season with London City. I'm really happy to be here," Cascarino said in a statement released by London City. "London City is the only independent women's club in the WSL, which excites me.

"England -- for men and women -- is the country of football. It's always been a goal of mine to play in this league. I want to play in the Champions League here at London City and win many trophies."

London City are in 7th place in the WSL, with 16 points from 12 matches so far this season. They will face Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round of the FA Cup on the weekend of Feb. 21 and 22, after the draw was revealed on Monday.

Cascarino has made 86 appearances for France, and was part of the Les Bleues squads at the 2019 Women's World Cup, the 2024 Olympics in Paris and the 2022 and 2025 European Championships.

During her time with the Wave, Cascarino scored seven goals and had nine assists across 34 appearances in the 2024 and 2025 NWSL seasons.

Prior to that, Cascarino spent the better part of a decade with London City's sister club OL Lyonnes, where she scored 31 times in 204 appearances.

Lionesses head coach Eder Maestre said: "I'm so excited with this signing, I really think she is one of the most exciting forwards I have seen.

"Everybody can see how good she is when she plays and I want that warrior-like and winning mentality off the pitch too, to help us reach our goals."