Women's FA Cup draw: Chelsea host Man United, Merseyside derby

Holders Chelsea will host former winners Manchester United while Liverpool face Everton in a Merseyside Derby in the fifth-round proper of the Women's FA Cup.

The reigning winners Chelsea will face the 2024 victors United at home in the next stage of the cup competition after defeating Women's Super League 2 (WSL 2) side Crystal Palace 5-0.

United also defeated a lower league team in third-tier side Burnley 5-0.

Liverpool, who are winless in 12 WSL games, will host Everton in a WSL clash while West Ham face Brighton and London City Lionesses take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal face former WSL side Bristol City. Women's National League South team Oxford United will take on Charlton Athletic, currently undefeated in WSL 2 with Birmingham City facing the lowest ranked side, Chatham Town from the FA Women's National League Division One South East.

The fifth round proper will be played on the weekend of Feb. 21 and 22, with the quarterfinals scheduled for early April. The final will take place at Wembley Stadium on May 31.