Gabriel Jesus: 'My wish is to stay at Arsenal' after injury-hit spell

Gabriel Jesus has said he wants to stay at Arsenal beyond his current contract but admits the club are yet to approach him about a new deal.

The 28-year-old returned to action in December after an 11-month absence with a knee injury but faces a battle for a starting spot after the club signed Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting Lisbon last summer to compete alongside fit-again Kai Havertz.

Both Jesus and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta have dismissed talk of Jesus leaving during the January transfer window and the Brazilian went one further when speaking on Monday ahead of Arsenal's Champions League clash with Inter Milan at San Siro.

Asked if he would like to stay after 2027 -- when his existing agreement expires -- Jesus said: "I think my first target is to be healthy. This is my fourth season at Arsenal and unfortunately I played maybe one-and-a-half, two. Then the rest, with injuries.

"That happens. Never happened with me before but it happened here, I don't know why. I don't ask myself anymore. I just try to be fit and then my first target is to be healthy from now until the end of the season.

"Like I said before, my wish is to stay at Arsenal. And then I have a contract as well. Obviously if you ask me, like you did already, I want to extend my contrast.

Gabriel Jesus is hoping to extend his stay at Arsenal beyond his current deal. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"I want to stay and I want to win trophies with Arsenal because I came here with a purpose. Then that's it. But obviously the reality is different.

"Sometimes it can go [another] way. But my focus is to stay healthy and then win trophies with Arsenal."

Pushed on whether there had been discussions yet about a new deal, Jesus said: "No."

He also backed Gyokeres to deliver for Arsenal after a difficult start following his €63.5 million ($73.9m) move.

The Sweden international has scored just eight goals in 26 games but Jesus said: "He's a top striker. He scored a lot of goals in his previous club. And then I'm sure that he's going to find a way to do the same for us because this is good for us.

"He's a striker who can score goals every time, at every minute. Then also Kai is an amazing player, amazing striker.

"I just find myself that I'm so happy that I come back. I had the toughest injury in my life, 11 months. And then just to come back the way I come back, I'm so glad.

"In a club like Arsenal, big like this, there is no guaranteeing a spot to anyone. So we're all here to help Arsenal to try to win games and at the end of the season win trophies."

Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapié and Max Dowman all remained in London as they recover from injuries with Arsenal facing their fourth consecutive away game in a fourth different competition -- the first time an English top flight side has ever faced such a run.

"We have to go game by game," said Arteta.

"We can try to look ahead but what is coming and what is relevant is the next match. Sometimes we've been thinking a lot about the future the next week or two or three weeks time and something happens that you have to adapt to the circumstances.

"Go game by game, enjoy the journey that we are in because it's great and go for it every single game and let's see what the next one brings."

Arsenal are currently top of the Champions League table and while a top two finish guarantees home advantage for the knockout rounds, a top-eight spot means they would avoid a two-legged play-off to reach the last-16.

"That's massive, we know that," said Arteta.

"If we win tomorrow we know that's going to be the case so let's make it happen."