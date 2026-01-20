Champions League updates: Inter-Arsenal, Real Madrid-Monaco

Open Extended Reactions

THE CHAMPIONS!

It's the first UEFA Champions League matchday of 2026 and we're at the penultimate week of league phase matches where several teams will be looking to book their spots into the next round.

Enjoy updates of matches such as Internazionale taking on league phase leaders Arsenal and Real Madrid looking to bounce back under new manager Álvaro Arbeloa taking on AS Monaco. We also have reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in action against Sporting CP and Tottenham Hotspur facing off against Borussia Dortmund.