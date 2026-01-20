Mile Jedinak joins Socceroos staff ahead of 2026 World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

Former Socceroos captain Mile Jedinak has joined Tony Popovic's staff, Football Australia confirmed on Tuesday, while adding that Cameroon, Curacao and China will all head Down Under a four-nation friendly series ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While the dates and venues for the matches are yet be announced, Popovic's Socceroos will take on two of the nations in what will be Australia's final home games before the World Cup in North America.

Jedinak, who wore the green-and-gold 79 times (scoring 20 goals) and the armband for 36 of them between 2008-2018, joins as Popovic's third assistant, alongside fellow ex-Socceroos Hayden Foxe and Paul Okon. Jedinak most recently had assistant coaching spells under former Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest.

"It's an honour to return to the Socceroos in an official capacity," 41-year-old Jedinak, who featured at three World Cups as a player and also had stints as Aston Villa academy coach and loan development coach from 2020 to 2023, said.

"I'm looking forward to working with Tony and his coaching staff. They have done an outstanding job qualifying the Socceroos directly for the FIFA World Cup, and I am confident that I can contribute."

Popovic, who has watched his Australian side suffer three consecutive friendly defeats since overseeing seven straight wins, was equally as excited to have Jedinak, another Sydney United junior, on board.

"I am delighted to welcome Mile to our coaching staff, joining Hayden and Paul," Popovic said.

"It's fantastic to have another former Socceroo involved in the coaching staff."

The Socceroos have been drawn in Group D at the World Cup, alongside tournament co-hosts the United States, Paraguay and the winner UEFA Playoff Path C -- either Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo.