Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool eye Tottenham's Van de Ven

Liverpool and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Tottenham's Micky van de Ven. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TRANSFERS TO WATCH

TRENDING RUMORS

Micky van de Ven is attracting interest from Liverpool. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

- Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté remains a way off signing a new contract, reports Teamtalk. Konate believes he should be among the highest-paid defenders in the Premier League, causing an issue with signing a contract extension. However, Teamtalk also report that Liverpool have a replacement in mind. The club are interested in Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven, even though any deal would likely have to invovle a significant transfer fee. Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on the Netherlands international's situation.

- Chelsea are considering a move for Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi, according to talkSPORT. The club are interested in a center back -- ESPN sources confirmed that they have held talks with Rennes over Jérémy Jacquet -- and they have added Senesi, whose contract expires in June, to their shortlist of transfer targets. Barcelona and Juventus have also been linked with him.

- Arsenal are willing to part ways with striker Gabriel Jesus. The Daily Mail reports that Palmeiras are interested in the 28-year-old, but it is said that he would prefer to be given until the end of the season to prove himself. Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Arsenal are looking at 19-year-old Real Madrid defender Víctor Valdepeñas. They are reported to be among several top clubs that have sent scouts to watch him after he made his debut in the LaLiga match against Alaves last month. Valdepenas is able to be deployed at center-back as well as full-back.

- Uncertainty is growing regarding the future of Atletico Madrid forward Julián Álvarez, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. It is reported that clubs are checking on the 25-year-old's situation, who has recently been linked to Barcelona. The Blaugrana believe that a deal could be difficult to secure for Álvarez given Atleti's expected valuation, but they are prepared to make a move if there is a willingness to negotiate. Fabrizio Romano reports that the LaLiga club are "closely following" Paris Saint-Germain forward Gonçalo Ramos as a signing for the summer, which could see the 24-year-old Portugal international lined up as a potential replacement for Álvarez should he leave the Wanda Metropolitano.

- Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves is open to a switch to Manchester United, per Football Insider. The 28-year-old's representatives are said to have made contact with United regarding a potential switch to Old Trafford, and there is a possibility that they make a move for him before the transfer window closes. Elsewhere, manager Michael Carrick is keen to keep hold of midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, according to Fabrizio Romano. Despite previous reports indicating that he could be sent out on loan, he is believed to have earned the "instant trust" of the Man United interim head coach. Mainoo played 90 minutes of the 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester City on Saturday.

DONE DEALS

OTHER RUMORS

- Barcelona are keen on Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Napoli have been offered the chance to sign Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling on loan. (Nicolo Schira)

- The €15m permanent option clause in the loan deal of Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji is expected to be activated by Internazionale. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Atletico Madrid have identified Atalanta midfielder Ederson as a potential replacement for Conor Gallagher, who joined Tottenham Hotspur this month. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Girona are set to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen on an initial loan deal. (Marca)

- A switch away from Anfield is expected for Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa in the summer. (The Times)

- Fenerbahce are continuing their pursuit of Al-Ittihad midfielder N'Golo Kanté. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Schalke and Paris FC are battling to sign Fiorentina striker Edin Džeko. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Leeds are interested in Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde. (The Sun)

- An approach for Al-Ahli midfielder Franck Kessié is under consideration from Juventus. (Calciomercato)

- Wolves and Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign Chelsea defender Axel Disasi. (Ekrem Konur)

- Multiple clubs including Everton and Newcastle are interested in Genoa versatile wing-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy. A deal worth €20m would be enough to land the England youth international. (Ben Jacobs)

- Cruzeiro are demanding an offer worth in the region of €15m for left-back Kaiki, who is on the radar of Como. (Fabrizio Romano)

- A move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thiago Almada is being considered by Galatasaray. (Foot Mercato)