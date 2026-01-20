Reports: Wanderers axe Stajcic as ALM coach

Open Extended Reactions

Alen Stajcic has reportedly been sacked as coach of A-League Men's strugglers Western Sydney.

The Wanderers, languishing in last spot on the ladder, axed the experienced manager on Tuesday, various media outlets reported.

Stajcic's tenure was under increasing pressure, with the Wanderers winning only three games and scoring a league-low 10 goals from 13 matches this season.

Last month's return of chairman Paul Lederer, who stepped away from the role in 2024 for personal reasons, left Stajcic facing further heat.

Stajcic exits his third ALM club, having joined the Wanderers in 2024 after quitting Perth Glory following months of off-field turbulence.

The 52-year-old had two years remaining on his contract at the Glory before moving to the Wanderers to replace Marko Rudan, who vacated the role for family reasons despite signing a new contract until the end of 2026/27.

Stajcic had impressed in his first season at Western Sydney, guiding the Wanderers to a fourth-placed finish before suffering a 2-1 elimination final defeat to Melbourne Victory.

This year's struggles follow the loss of key players in the off-season, with winger Nicolas Milanovic and forward Zac Sapsford among them.

Former Manchester United star Juan Mata also left the Wanderers for Victory after being used sporadically by Stajcic in his first year in Australia.

Stajcic first coached Central Coast from 2019 to 2021 in the ALM, after being axed as coach of Australia's women's team -- a position he held for five years.

After the Matildas, Stajcic oversaw the Philippines' women's team from 2021-23 and took the nation to its first World Cup in his final year at the helm.