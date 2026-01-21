Man Utd, Chelsea sneak through: What we learned from the League Cup semis

Open Extended Reactions

Elisabeth Terland, right, was on target as Manchester United defeated Arsenal 1-0 on Wednesday. Bradley Collyer/PA Images

Manchester United have reached their first League Cup final following Wednesday's 1-0 win over 10-player, seven-time champions Arsenal. Marc Skinner's side will face Chelsea, who are into their seventh consecutive final after defeating Manchester City 1-0.

In a clash with the established Women's Super League (WSL) top four, Arsenal, despite being reigning European title holders have squandered their first chance at claiming silverware amid a torrid season, while Man City have ratcheted up the pressure on the title race with their focus now almost solely on winning the WSL.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Like the two meetings this season in the WSL, Arsenal struggled to capitalise on their chances. They lacked conviction in the final third and were missing that final touch that meant the hosts went goalless and have lost the first chance at clinching silverware amid a disappointing season so far. Despite 21 shots, only three registered on target and barely any of their build really challenged Phallon Tullis-Joyce in goal.

United managed to break the deadlock in first-half stoppage-time and once again, Arsenal orchestrated their own downfall.

It was a dire pass out from the back from goalkeeper Anneke Borbe, still filling in for Daphne van Domselaar, who laid the ball off straight to January signing Ellen Wangerheim. It was then too easy for Elisabeth Terland to roll the ball into the bottom left corner. It was only Man United's second real chance of the game and, unlike their previous meetings with Arsenal, Terland made sure their slim chance counted. The visitors only had two more chances on target, and while Arsenal were gathering frustrations, United's game plan had worked and they comfortable kept control of the game, learning from their past mistakes against the Gunners.

Arsenal's evening went from bad to worse after Olivia Smith was shown a second yellow card and trudged off the pitch in the 61st minute. She will miss the vital WSL clash with Chelsea on Saturday, which is arguably worse than going down to 10 players during the League Cup semifinal.

Arsenal's season has been summarised by their profligacy, and their wastefulness has now cost them a shot at a trophy. They still have four chances left, one more than their opposition with their participation in the Champions Cup, but with spirits already dropping, it is far from the confidence boost the team would have been looking for.

Another lacklustre performance in front of goal on Saturday against Chelsea in the WSL, and Arsenal could be out of the title race altogether.

For United, however, it is a mark of their growing ability to pressure top four sides. Though their inconsistency in the league has meant fans have questioned their ability to be domestically dominant, and whether they deserve to be so, claiming the bragging rights over Arsenal to reach the League Cup final -- Arsenal won the 2023 and 2024 editions -- shows that possibly the side were judged prematurely.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Despite City taking a storming lead in the WSL, six points ahead of Chelsea at the top of the table, it was the holders of the both the league and cup who have ensured that they have a chance at the first piece of silverware this season.

It was fairly even first half: Chelsea had seven chances; City had six. But it was the visitors who had the better of the opportunities, resulting in Wieke Kaptein breaking the deadlock. City defended nine corners before a reworked set piece from Sandy Baltimore -- who had been denied several times prior -- found an unchallenged Kaptein in the box who headed home with ease. It was almost cancelled out moments later, though, but Vivianne Miedema rattled the woodwork on the stroke of half-time.

It was a battle of the goalkeepers in the second half. Hannah Hampton, who missed the end of last year with injury, building up her minutes and confidence grew into the game and was forced to pull off several consecutive saves to prevent City from levelling the score.

Wieke Kaptein nods home Chelsea's winner in the 41st minute. Peter Byrne/PA Images

At the other end, Ayaka Yamashita kept her side in it as the hosts battled against a determined Baltimore -- who forced an acrobatic save in the second half -- and a ruthless Lauren James who added another attacking threat off the bench.

City had chance after chance in the second half but were unable to do anything with them. Lauren Hemp missed a last-ditch equaliser in the 92nd minute, unable to tap home from close-range, showcasing their big issue of the evening: fine margins.

It was those tiny details that prevent City from reaching the final and another mark of why Chelsea are domestic champions and remain the team to beat. While Chelsea were able to use their narrow lead comfortably cushion both defence and attack, and parry off City's attempts to level the tie, City lacked those tiny details and grit to earn passage into the final.

Though it will be disappointing for City, their focus has been set on claiming a first WSL title in a decade and keeping their focus on that goal -- along with the FA Cup -- while Chelsea balance the League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League duties, will only aid in their pursuit of lifting the WSL title for the first time since 2016.

The final

First-time finalists United and holders Chelsea -- also three-time winners -- will meet at Ashton Gate, Bristol, on March 15, in a rematch of the 2024 FA Cup final. Having drawn 1-1 in the league previously, Chelsea and Man United will also face off in the fifth-round proper of the FA Cup on Feb. 22, just before the international break and will meet once again on the final day of the season on May 16.