What is the new FIFA Women's Champions Cup?

Open Extended Reactions

The inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup travels to London on Wednesday as the final four clubs battle for the trophy. Having started back in October, the competition is played between the six best teams from each continental confederation, with this week's final tournament format featuring two semifinals, a third-place playoff and a final.

With diverse playing styles and world-class talent on display, the event promises high-stakes drama with the chance of silverware on the line and the highest-ever single prize-money payout in women's football for the winner. But what do you need to know about it?

What is the Women's Champions Cup?

Each FIFA confederation held its own version of the UEFA Champions League tournament, many for the first time as they did not have a historical club tournament like UEFA.

On announcing the new competition last year, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: "Women's football has reached new heights at national team level and now it's time for global competitions that showcase the best clubs from around the world."

It's not the same as the Women's Club World Cup, right?

No, the 16-team Club World Cup is a separate competition. But think of this one as its little sister.

Originally, the Club World Cup was scheduled for 2026, but due to organizational and planning issues, FIFA chose to postpone it until 2028. Not wanting to miss the chance at having three tournaments in consecutive years, with the 2027 World Cup to be held next year in Brazil, FIFA opted to implement the six-team Champions Cup.

The Club World Cup, already engulfed in controversy over its possible hosting in Qatar and scheduling concerns, is set for Jan. 5-30, 2028, which will directly impact at least five Women's Super League (WSL) matchdays, something the league believes could be "catastrophic."

Which teams are in it, and who went out already?

The teams competing in London are England's Arsenal (UEFA), NWSL side Gotham FC (CONCACAF), Brazilian team Corinthians (CONMEBOL), and Morocco's ASFAR [Royal Armed Forces Sports Association] (CAF).

New Zealand's Auckland United FC (Oceania) and China's Wuhan Jiangda WFC (AFC) have already been knocked out of the competition, with Wuhan beating Auckland in the first round and then losing to ASFAR in round two. The other three teams progressed straight to the semifinals.

Gotham FC take on Corinthians in the first semifinal at 12:30 p.m. GMT (7:30 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, Jan. 26. Then Arsenal face ASFAR in the second at 6 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. ET).

The winners will play the final on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. ET), with the losers in the third-place playoff beforehand at 2:45 p.m. GMT (9:45 a.m. ET).

Arsenal won the Champions League to seal their spot in the semifinals. Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

How did teams qualify?

Having won the UEFA Women's Champions League for a second time -- ending an 18-year wait since their first victory in 2006 -- Arsenal are Europe's representative.

North America will have Gotham FC as they won the 2025 NWSL Championship, which earned them a place in the inaugural CONCACAF Women's Champions Cup -- a 10-team competition split into two groups, a semifinal and final. Gotham came second in their group to progress to the knockouts, then beat Club America 3-1 in the semifinal, before defeating Tigres 1-0 in the final to claim the crown.

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

Africa will be represented by ASFAR, who have won every domestic Moroccan title since 2015 and every Moroccan Throne Cup since 2013. CAF first started the African Women's Champions League in 2021 and ASFAR won it in 2022, then again in 2025, becoming the only team to win it twice in its five-year history.

The CONMEBOL champions are Brazilian side Corinthians, who won the Campeonato Brasileiro de Futebol Feminino before sealing a third-straight Copa Libertadores in a dramatic penalty shootout against Deportivo Cali.

Meanwhile, Ocenia's Auckland United FC won the third edition of the OFC Champions League, and Chinese side Wuhan Jiangda picked up the inaugural AFC Champions League for Asia.

play 1:20 Krieger: Gotham FC deserved NWSL Championship win Ali Krieger was full of praise for Gotham FC and their manager Juan Carlos Amorós after their NWSL Championship win over Washington Spirit.

Where are the games being held, and why is it happening now?

Originally, the Champions Cup was scheduled for the west coast of the United States. However, as Arsenal are in the middle of a jam-packed season, with crucial WSL title race games either side of the tournament, the nine-hour travel, jet lag and minimal preparation time meant the club were adamant about moving the competition closer to home, sources have told ESPN.

Gotham FC, who run a different calendar to the UK -- they play March-November, while WSL teams play September-May -- are in their offseason but have spent the past month based in Europe, playing a variety of teams to gain momentum, exposure and keep fit.

FIFA agreed to move the tournament to England and Wednesday's semifinals will be played at the GTech Community Stadium, the home of Brentford FC in west London. The finals will be held at Emirates Stadium, Arsenal's home ground, removing the neutral venue advantage for all teams and giving the Champions League holders a huge home advantage.

What is the prize money on offer?

Auckland United and Wuhan Jiangda were awarded $100,000 for their participation.

The two teams who exit in the semifinals will earn $200,000.

The runner-up will take home $1 million, with the winner earning $2.3 million.