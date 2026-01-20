Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai confirms contract talks after 'tough' week

Beth Lindop explains why she wouldn't be surprised to see neither Arne Slot nor Mohamed Salah at Liverpool come the start of next season. (1:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Dominik Szoboszlai has revealed talks over a new contract with Liverpool are ongoing but said he is yet to make a decision about his future.

The midfielder has been a standout performer for Arne Slot's side this term, with six goals and four assists in all competitions. His impressive form has seen him tipped in some quarters to become a future Liverpool captain, though his current deal is set to expire in 2028.

"There is always progress but no decision has been made and I'll just keep on going every week, every training, giving my best for the team, for the fans," Szoboszlai said when asked about his contract negotiations. "Let's see what is going to happen in the future.

"There are always talks. You guys in the media make a lot for the [public] and you keep on going because that's your job but there has been talks but for sure not any decision has been made.

"Of course I am happy here but you know how football works and that is something everybody has to take into account."

Dominik Szoboszlai is in negotiations over a new Liverpool contract. Getty

Despite a number of eye-catching displays this season, it has been a challenging week for Szoboszlai, who missed a penalty in Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Burnley at the weekend.

The Hungary international was also branded "disrespectful" by Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane after he tried to backheel the ball inside his own penalty area during last week's FA Cup tie at Anfield.

"For me, personally, it's a tough one," he said. "I made a mistake against Barnsley but I have to make it clear it wasn't disrespectful in my opinion and I would do the same against Arsenal, City and against Chelsea as well.

"I didn't want to give it back to Giorgi [Mamardashvili], I wanted to keep going but I tried to pretend that was playing it back just to make it clear. [On Saturday], I missed a penalty but I'm going to keep on going, I'm going to take the next one and I'm going to score I'm pretty sure.

"You have to forget it, that's the best, but of course you have to have learned from it. To be honest if you see me after every session I cannot practise more -- and I'm not allowed to practise more because I'm practising as much as I can. I will keep on practising and if I have another chance I will take it."

- Liverpool's margin for error shrinks with Burnley draw

- Robertson on Szoboszlai backheel: Maybe Kop support 'went to his head'

Liverpool will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when they take on Marseille at Stade Vélodrome. Slot's side are currently ninth in the Champions League table and need a positive result in France to boost their hopes of automatically qualifying for the knockout stages.

"It is very important," Szoboszlai said. "We have to look at the game that it is a big chance to take a big step towards the top eight. If you look at the whole season we have so many games so if you are in the top eight you miss two and that is very important. We have to be ready because we face a really good team."