Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri chased by Marseille, Crystal Palace, others over loan move - sources

Marseille are one of several clubs exploring a loan move for Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri, sources have told ESPN.

The Gunners were originally reluctant to allow Nwaneri to leave the club as they chase silverware on four fronts but now believe the 18-year-old's development could be best served by a spell away.

Nwaneri has started just four games this season and only one since Nov. 4.

Sources say Marseille are willing to cover Nwaneri's salary but there would not be any option or obligation to make the move permanent as he is viewed as a key part of Arsenal's long-term plans.

There are multiple clubs interested in signing Nwaneri -- including Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth -- but sources suggest Marseille are the current frontrunners with the club's style of play under Roberto de Zerbi thought to be particularly suitable for the England under-21 international.

Per ESPN sources, their Champions League status is another draw for the player

Marseille have been actively looking for a No. 10 this window, per ESPN sources.

Nwaneri played an important role last season when Bukayo Saka was sidelined with a hamstring injury, starting 10 out of 15 matches between January and April.

He signed a new contract last summer tying him to the club until 2030. However, the Gunners signed Noni Madueke from Chelsea in the summer to ease the burden on Saka while adding Eberechi Eze to bolster Arsenal's central attacking positions, meaning Nwaneri's game-time has been restricted.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has previously suggested no player would leave this month after seeing his squad repeatedly depleted by injuries this season but sources say the club are now open to allowing Nwaneri to depart.

Information from ESPN's Julien Laurens contributed to this report.