Mohamed Salah returns to Liverpool, could be in squad for Marseille clash

Mohamed Salah has returned to Liverpool after Africa Cup of Nations duty and was being assessed before the squad flew to Marseille for Wednesday's Champions League match.

The Egypt forward rejoined his teammates on Merseyside a month after he departed with his future seemingly in doubt following a dispute with head coach Arne Slot.

After being left out of the side for three matches, Salah conducted an explosive interview after a chaotic draw at Leeds in which he accused the club of throwing him "under the bus" after results took a dive.

He also suggested he had no relationship with Slot and questioned whether he would remain at the club -- comments which resulted in him being left out of the squad which travelled to Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Salah returned to the fold for a home game against Brighton and was an early first-half substitute for Joe Gomez, but he left for international duty in Morocco with his future still under a cloud.

Mohamed Salah is back in Liverpool after his excursions at AFCON. Getty

The 33-year-old trained with the Reds on Tuesday lunchtime as they prepared for their trip to France.

It was still to be determined, however, if Salah, who played on Saturday as Egypt lost the third-place play-off, would be included in the travelling party for the league phase encounter.

Close friend Dominik Szoboszlai was in daily contact with Salah while he was away but declined to offer any insight into the forward's mindset.

"We speak about everything [but] that's between me and him," the midfielder said. "He will come back and then we just keep on going.

"He will be here and it's the decision of the manager and the club. It is not about us, it is about him."