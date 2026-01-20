Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Champions League latest updates

Thomas Frank says he is ready to "fight" for his Tottenham future ahead of their clash vs. Borussia Dortmund. (0:48)

Frank has no doubts about being able to regain support from Tottenham fans (0:48)

Welcome to ESPN's live updates as the UEFA Champions League returns and it's all to play for in the penultimate league phase round.

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Borussia Dortmund to north London with manager Thomas Frank under considerable pressure. Frank addressed media on Monday and insisted he still has the backing of the powers-that-be amid speculation about his position at the club.

"If your back is against the wall, you fight. I am energetic and I fight," Frank said.

They certainly face a tough test Tuesday against Dortmund.

It's shaping as a crucial clash in more ways than one. Both sides are on 11 points after six games, with the German side 10th in the Champions League ladder and Spurs 11th.

While Tottenham's domestic form has left fans frustrated, they have lost just once in Europe this season and also have a good record against Dortmund historically, winning four of their six clashes against the Bundesliga outfit.

Can Spurs get back on track? Or will Dortmund pile more pressure on Frank? Follow ESPN's live updates here.