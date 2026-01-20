Fulham in talks to sign Manchester City's Oscar Bobb - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Fulham are in talks with Manchester City over a move for winger Oscar Bobb, sources have told ESPN.

Bobb has been available this month after City signed Antoine Semenyo from AFC Bournemouth in a deal worth £64 million ($86m).

Fulham have made contact to assess the financial conditions necessary to bring the 22-year-old to Craven Cottage before the January transfer deadline.

Sources have told ESPN that City value the Norway international at around £30m ($40m) and would prefer a permanent deal in January rather than an initial loan with an obligation to make the move permanent in the summer.

Fulham are in talks to sign Oscar Bobb from Manchester City. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have also shown interest in Bobb, but it is Fulham who lead the race for his signature.

One potential complication is that Bobb is sidelined with a muscle injury.

He was forced off early in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Brentford in December and hasn't featured since.

Bobb was not part of the City squad which travelled to Norway for the Champions League clash with Bodo/Glimt on Wednesday. It's the latest set-back for Bobb, who missed almost the whole of last season with a broken leg.

He made six appearances last season and has appeared nine times in the current campaign, mostly from the bench.