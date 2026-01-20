Hauge helps Bodø/Glimt to Champions League upset of Man City

Open Extended Reactions

In Bodø, Norway, about 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle, the Northern Lights often flicker across the nighttime sky. But on Tuesday, the tiny town hosted an even more awe-inspiring sight: one of the biggest UEFA Champions League upsets in recent memory.

That's where Bodø/Glimt sent shock waves through the soccer world by humiliating Premier League title contenders Manchester City 3-1. It was the team's first-ever win in Europe's most prestigious continental competition, and it could hardly have come in more impressive fashion.

A brace by Kasper Waarst Høgh set the Norwegian club on course for the upset, but Jens Petter Hauge's stunning goal was the pick of the bunch. After a driving run past 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, who was later sent off for picking up two yellow cards in 53 seconds, Hauge curled the ball into the top corner past a helpless Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Bodø/Glimt's victory was the first by any Norwegian club in the Champions League since 2007, and they might not be done just yet -- as of Tuesday, they're only two points out of the knockout-round places. With a win over Atletico Madrid in the final matchweek, they'll be well placed to create even more moments of magic in the next round.