Erling Haaland slams 'embarrassing' Man City loss at Bodø/Glimt

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland called his team's shock Champions League loss to Norwegian underdogs Bodø/Glimt on Tuesday "embarrassing" as manager Pep Guardiola admitted "everything is going wrong" for his team.

City slumped to a 3-1 loss in a match that also saw star midfielder Rodri get sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession.

The unexpected defeat against the tournament debutants came three days after City were outplayed in a 2-0 loss at fierce rivals Manchester United in the Premier League.

"I don't have the answers. I take full responsibility of not being able to score the goals I should do," Haaland told TNT Sports. "I just apologize to everyone; every single Man City supporter and every single supporter that traveled today, because in the end it's embarrassing.

"Bodø they played some incredible football and in the end it's deserved. Honestly, I don't know what to say because I don't have the answers, and what I can say is sorry."

City have won just two of their past seven matches in all competitions -- and one of those was against third-tier Exeter in the FA Cup.

Guardiola's side started the seventh round of Champions League matches in fourth place but could drop out out of the eight automatic qualification positions. Teams who finish in positions 9-24 after next week's final round have to go through the playoffs.

"Today was an incredible opportunity for us," Guardiola said, "but everything is going wrong, going against us in many details. That's a fact and we have to try to change it. The players are there and we tried.

"I don't have any doubt that in this competition, nothing is for granted, that's for sure. United were better than us [Saturday]. Today it was momentum that punished us."

City have also been hit by injuries, especially in defense where center backs Rúben Dias, John Stones and Josko Gvardiol are all out and right back Matheus Nunes was absent because of illness.

There is little respite for City, with their hopes of securing an automatic place in the last 16 of the Champions League hinging on a crunch final league phase game against Galatasaray next week.

"We arrived in some departments without important players who give consistency to the team," Guardiola added. "They are a little bit fragile, [as] they were last season in a certain period.

"How they fought 10 against 11, a lot of players made a step up, but we have to change the dynamic quick for the next game against Wolves and after that the last game against Galatasaray."

Guardiola refused to criticize Rodri as he continued to struggle in what has been a difficult comeback season to date after suffering a serious knee injury last term.

"It was a difficult situation. We lost the ball. We made a transition, but they are fast and sometimes you react," he said. "It's little bit soft, the second one, but it is what it is."

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.