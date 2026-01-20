Jude Bellingham on drinking celebration: 'I know the truth'

Open Extended Reactions

MADRID -- Jude Bellingham described his drinking gesture goal celebration as "a bit of a joke" aimed at speculation about his off-the-field behaviour after scoring in Real Madrid's 6-1 win over Monaco on Tuesday.

The England midfielder scored Madrid's sixth goal in the Champions League rout at the Bernabéu, having been whistled by fans at the stadium just days earlier for his part in the team's struggles in recent weeks.

He celebrated, laughing, by repeatedly lifting his hands to his mouth, and later said the gesture had been aimed at inaccurate reports about his private life.

"A lot of people say a lot of things," Bellingham told TNT Sports. "There's two ways you can take it: you can cry about it and moan, or send a lawyer, or you can just roll with it and enjoy it. It was a bit of a joke back to the fans and the people who say whatever they want.

"I know the truth, I know what really goes on in my personal life, I know what I give to the game and the team. All the outside noise doesn't really matter but it's nice to have a bit of a joke."

Jude Bellingham celebrates his goal in Real Madrid's win over Monaco. Guille Martinez/f22photo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Last week, Bellingham denied media reports -- including from ESPN -- that he had been one of the players who had not been convinced by Xabi Alonso's methods, before the coach was sacked and replaced by Álvaro Arbeloa.

"Do not believe everything you read," Bellingham posted on his 'JB5' app.

The midfielder was one of the players whistled by the Bernabéu crowd during Madrid's 2-0 LaLiga win over Levante on Saturday.

"The fans pay their money, work all week, save up to come to Real Madrid games to support us, they're entitled to say what they want," he said on Tuesday. "I don't think it's always very helpful for the teams or for individuals.

"Speaking from experience now, I know it's not the nicest thing in the world, but they're entitled to their opinion."

Coach Arbeloa praised Bellingham's work-rate in the win over Monaco, which left Madrid on 15 points from seven Champions League games.

"Today I saw the Bernabéu supporting Vinícius [Junior], Kylian [Mbappé], Jude, all of them," Arbeloa said.

"They made a huge effort. Bellingham's running wasn't normal. That effort makes me very happy. That's what we need, a committed team. It was a great night for everyone."