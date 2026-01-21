A terribly run Wanderers is holding back the whole A-League

Open Extended Reactions

Alen Stajcic was axed as Western Sydney Wanderers boss on Tuesday night. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Something had to give for the Western Sydney Wanderers. Its 2025-26 season had begun with hopes of silverware, fresh off just a finals appearance and with a squad that, on paper, looked capable of building upon that. But 13 weeks into the campaign, the Wanderers sat bottom of the A-League Men, with just four points in their past seven games and fewer goals scored than any other side. This meant that the thing that gave was coach Alen Stajcic, with the confirmation on Tuesday night that the 52-year-old had been sacked, with reports suggesting he'll be replaced on an interim basis by Gary van Egmond.

It doesn't take a genius to figure out why. For a club that asserts itself to be a major player in the Australian football scene -- despite doing little to justify that for close to a decade -- the current situation wasn't going to fly.

For all their struggles across the past 10 years, the Wanderers men had never fallen into a position where they had to suffer the ignominy of the wooden spoon; the closest brush with it coming back in 2021-22, when they finished third-last and nine points clear of bottom-placed Perth Glory. And yet here the Wanderers stand with more than half the season elapsed, spending the past five weeks either bottom or second-bottom of the league, with their loss to the Newcastle Jets over the weekend tumbling them back into last, below the Central Coast Mariners.

It's a striking situation. In the Wanderers, you have a team that possesses every inbuilt advantage you can think of. They have wealthy ownership, an elite modern and rectangular stadium, they command a passionate and loud fanbase (albeit one that has shrunk amidst the team's struggles and policing issues), they sit upon the most fertile patch of talent in Australian football, and possess elite training facilities that wouldn't look out of place in Europe. But here they are, playing in front of increasingly empty and disillusioned stands and still managing to fall behind a Mariners side trapped in a never-ending cycle of existential dread and that just had its licence taken back by the A-League.

To be certain, these inherent virtues haven't been allowed to dwindle in a vacuum. One only needs to look across and see that the Wanderers' women's side is also languishing at the bottom of their league yet again -- not to mention the run of poor results that has afflicted the men's side across what has now been six full-time appointments since the departure of Tony Popovic -- to see that there is a layer of institutional malaise that is ruining the club's ambitions. Laying all of the club's sins at the feet of Stajcic wouldn't just be misplaced, it would also hamper Western Sydney's latest attempt to rebuild and actually start performing like the big club it claims to be.

But in a sport increasingly defined by money, ideas are still free. And at some point in every season, the table stops lying and starts to reflect that. Indeed, in a somewhat sardonic way, Stajcic's insistence that the wheel would turn and results would start coming his side's way also almost helps justify his dismissal, too. The coach became the subject of increasingly sarcastic fury from his own fanbase as he talked about the amount of shots that would hit the post or the chances they would create but, at the same time, he wasn't wrong: the Wanderers, per FotMob, have created 19.3 expected goals (xG) this season, good for fifth in the league, their xG against (13.7) is the league's best. The vaunted xG table has the Wanderers sitting third.

But if the underlying metrics suggested that a turnaround was possible, reality increasingly reflected that it simply wasn't happening under Stajcic. The Wanderers 10 goals this season -- with just six from open play -- are the worst in the league, and while they've racked up plenty of xG in their games and got the ball into their opponent's penalty area pretty regularly, their below-average big chances created and shots on target per 90, as well as generally turgid possession, spoke to a side that wasn't creating quantity over quality.

Thus, they've become the third of what could loosely be defined as the league's "Big Four" to sack their coach midseason in recent years -- joining Melbourne City's dismissal of Rado Vidošić and Sydney FC's ousting of Steve Corica. And while those two decisions happened much earlier in the season than this one, all three can be presented as being made to salvage campaigns powerbrokers believed weren't yet lost causes, with the coach the easiest person to replace and, therefore, the most obvious target. It's a genuine shift in thinking, also helping to explain why Ufuk Talay came under pressure just a week into this season and Arthur Diles spent several weeks on the hot seat at Melbourne Victory -- the A-League's "big" sides are telling us they're willing to move quickly and ruthlessly.

But what's next?

Well, even before the appointment has been made official, Wanderers' fans appear none too happy with Van Egmond, who most recently was coach of NSW League One side Hills United, as interim. And while the veteran does have a 2007-08 A-League title to his name, his arrival doesn't really get the blood flowing, nor does his recent resume suggest he's the sort that will come in and suddenly transform the side into a title contender. Instead, the expectation, at least externally, will be that Van Egmond sees out the season, hopefully while engineering a turnaround that sees the side close the current eight-point gap on the top six, before a new full-time gaffer comes in the offseason.

Numerous names have been thrown up for the full-time position, with much of the local conjecture centring on Patrick Kisnorbo and John Hutchinson. But if there's one lesson that the Wanderers surely must have learned by now, it's that their path back to the promised land doesn't need a saviour, so much as a village.

Reports from News Corp in the preseason indicated Stajcic had become the latest Wanderers coach to be handed the keys to the castle, or at least the football department; anointed as the latest driving force entrusted with fixing the years of that aforementioned institutional malaise. But now, with his axing, the Wanderers are seemingly back to square one, just as they were when Carl Robinson left, Marko Rudan left, and so on...

Simply put, if the club wants to actually take advantage of its rich hand, it's difficult to envision them being successful going to the well every other year: installing a new philosophy and a new culture every time the latest saviour walks in the door. The club has been chasing the dragon that was Popovic's success ever since he left. But in 2026, their own fans are at the forefront of calling not for a new king but a shepherd -- for an in-depth period of soul-searching in which the focus is on building the institution and putting in place not just a new coach but decision-makers with long-term vision and strategy who don't live or die by the ups and downs of season-to-season. That invariably means installing a gaffer that will work as a part of this setup, which in turn requires finding someone with the particular mindset and temperament to do so.

The A-League powerbrokers will be desperate for something to click. Causation is too long a bow, but it's unmistakable that the league's peak came at the height of the Wanderers' powers, when 61,880 people rocked up to Stadium Australia to watch a Sydney Derby, and that its decline has come at the same time as the Red and Black's malaise. Crowds in Parramatta are down 17% this season, with the average of 8,570 boosted significantly by the 21,258 at the Sydney Derby. Again, something had to give.

The Wanderers are one of those sides that, when they're up and about, the A-League feels like it's up and about. Right now, though, the sleeping giant continues to slumber.