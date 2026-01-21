Richard Ledezma, Brian Gutiérrez complete U.S. switch to Mexico

Open Extended Reactions

Dual-nationals Brian Gutiérrez and Richard Ledezma have finalized their one-time switch from the United States to Mexico's national team, a representative of the Mexican federation confirmed to ESPN.

On Tuesday, Mexico announced that "FIFA has confirmed the eligibility" of the two American-born players who were called up for friendlies against Panama and Bolivia this month, which indicated a possible finalization of the switch.

The Chivas teammates had previously represented the United States at youth and senior team levels, but have now joined Mexico ahead of the country's World Cup opener on June 11 vs. South Africa.

In order to be selected this summer by manager Javier Aguirre for the World Cup, both players needed to file a one-time switch that is required by FIFA to transfer federations.

There was speculation whether the pair would choose to represent Mexico over the U.S. following a move for both players to Chivas in recent months and on Tuesday it was confirmed.

Ledezma made one appearance for the U.S. senior side in 2020, while Gutiérrez made two in 2025. Neither player looked likely to figure into USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino's plans for the World Cup this summer.