Transfer rumors, news: Man United explore Loftus-Cheek loan

Manchester United's midfield reinforcement search continues as they turn to AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek or Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó, while Barcelona, Real Madrid and Arsenal are among the sides keen on NK Kustosija forward Rafael Belinho. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Manchester United are exploring their options over a move for AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images

- Manchester United's midfield reinforcement search continues as TalkSPORT says that they have been offered the chance to sign AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek. It is reported that United are weighing up a potential loan move for the 29-year-old this month to improve their chances of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League, with talks at an "exploratory" stage, though The Telegraph says that Aston Villa are also keen. Loftus-Cheek, who has made 19 Serie A appearances this season, is reportedly keen on a return to England. Elsewhere, Ajax have emerged as potential suitors for Manuel Ugarte, 24, but the Eredivisie side have seen their opening loan offer dismissed according to The Athletic.

- An inquiry has also been made by United regarding Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Premier League club are believed to hold interest in the 22-year-old alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have also placed him on their shortlist. The Red Devils have been linked with several midfielders of late, and The Sun reports that Sunderland's Noah Sadiki, 21, has caught their attention

- Multiple top sides in Europe are tracking NK Kustosija forward Rafael Belinho, according to The Mirror. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United are all reported to be interested in the 17-year-old, who is hopeful of securing a move to a big club when he turns 18. Barcelona sporting director Deco is reportedly a huge admirer of the teenager, while Borussia Dortmund are also keen. Belinho recently left Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb to join Kustosija after being unable to agree to a new contract.

- Liverpool are among multiple top-six Premier League sides keeping tabs on the situation of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. TEAMtalk reports that Palace are open to parting ways with the 21-year-old at the end of the season, and they are expected to demand an initial fee of at least £65 million before add-ons. Wharton, who is also on the radar of Real Madrid, Man United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle, has been a key player at Selhurst Park since arriving from Blackburn Rovers in February 2024.

- Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Al Ahly forward Hamza Abdelkarim, per Sport. It is reported that the LaLiga side are now reviewing the final documents before finalizing the move, with the 18-year-old Egypt youth international set to be added to the Barcelona B squad. Abdelkarim has been a standout player for Egypt U17s, having scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 19 matches across all competitions.

- Internazionale are interested in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, reports Sky Sports. The Nerazzurri are reportedly exploring a summer move for the 33-year-old, having identified him as a potential replacement for current starter Yann Sommer if he would be prepared to accept a salary reduction. Martinez, whose contract at Villa Park isn't set to expire until 2029, has made 18 Premier League appearances this season, while he also remains the No. 1 choice for Argentina.

ESPN's Sam Tighe explores the future for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Loftus-Cheek's move to Serie A in 2023 proved the making of him, bringing about the most settled stage of his professional career after his struggles at Chelsea. But over the last 12 months, AC Milan have added lots of new players to the midfield, which has steadily pushed the England international to the sidelines. That's likely a concern for a player who was called up to the national squad as recently as September, and who will therefore harbor (slight) hopes of playing at the 2026 World Cup. Could increased playing time be the key to making that step? Man United and Aston Villa are certainly in need of reinforcements in Loftus-Cheek's area of the pitch. The Red Devils have little faith in Manuel Ugarte so are really just operating with three central midfielders, while Villa have just lost star man Boubacar Kamara for the season to injury, creating a crisis in the center of the park. Loftus-Cheek's exact tactical fit under Michael Carrick or Unai Emery is highly debatable, but at this stage of January it's often about making do with what's actually available.

- Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is "one step away" from sealing an agreement to extend his contract at the Allianz Arena until the summer of 2029. (Nicolo Schira)

- Borussia Dortmund are optimistic of reaching an agreement over a new contract with defender Nico Schlotterbeck. (Bild)

- Fulham are interested in a move for AZ Alkmaar and Republic of Ireland international striker Troy Parrott. (Independent)

- Paris Saint-Germain winger Lee Kang-in has no interest in leaving the club this month, having recently been linked with Atletico Madrid. (Le Parisien)

- Juventus are lining up an approach for Fenerbahce striker Youssef En-Nesyri. (Tuttosport)

- Marseille have agreed a deal in the region of €4.5 million to sign Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Officials from Aston Villa have been sent to Turkey amid hopes of sealing a deal for Besiktas striker Tammy Abraham. (Daily Mail)

- Everton and Crystal Palace are among the Premier League teams interested in Fulham attacking midfielder Harry Wilson. (TalkSPORT)

- Negotiations have progressed between Valencia and West Ham regarding a deal for midfielder Guido Rodriguez, with an agreement close to being finalized. (Marca)

- A move for Marseille striker Neal Maupay is being considered by Sevilla. (Foot Mercato)

- Manchester United have added Borussia Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac to their shortlist of potential future managers. (Sky Germany)

- Crystal Palace have placed Coventry City manager Frank Lampard on their shortlist of potential future successors to Oliver Glasner. (TalkSPORT)