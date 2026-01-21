Man United want Bruno Fernandes to stay, eye pre-World Cup talks - sources

Julien Laurens explains why he believes Manchester United will finish above Chelsea in the battle for a top five finish in the Premier League. (1:32)

Manchester United are planning talks with captain Bruno Fernandes about his future ahead of the World Cup with club bosses poised to tell the midfielder they want to keep him at Old Trafford for at least one more year, sources have told ESPN.

Fernandes came close to joining Al Hilal last summer and there is expected to be more interest in the Portugal international at the end of the current campaign.

United will let the 31-year-old decide his next step.

However, the club's preference is to keep their captain in what will be another transitional summer with a new permanent manager set to arrive to replace Ruben Amorim.

Fernandes is under contract until 2027 with the option of an extra year which would potentially keep him at the club until June 2028.

There was surprise internally at an interview published in December in which Fernandes hinted that he felt the club wanted him to leave last summer -- particularly because it contradicted comments in another interview he gave in October.

United, according to sources, will ask for an indication before the World Cup from Fernandes and his representatives about where he sees his future.

Fernandes has said he will not make a decision until after the tournament, but United are keen to formalise their transfer plans in advance.

The bulk of the summer budget has already been earmarked to strengthen the midfield.

Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba are among the top targets. Fernandes -- should he leave -- would also need to be replaced.

United are focused on securing moves for a number of young players before the January transfer deadline.

Sources have told ESPN that midfielder Toby Collyer is close to joining Championship side Hull City on loan while striker Ethan Wheatley is nearing a temporary move to Bradford City in League One.

Defender Tyler Fredricson, who has made two first team appearances this season, has also been made available for a loan until the end of the season.