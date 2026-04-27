How a new UEFA rule could help Arsenal reach the Champions League final

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are "so excited" to be chasing two trophies at this stage of the season. (0:30)

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Arsenal's season is in a precarious position. Their win over Newcastle took them three points clear at the top of the table albeit having a played a game more than Manchester City.

Their loss at the Etihad Stadium put the title out of their hands. Given Arsenal have twice finished second to City in recent seasons, it's understandable why optimism for a first league title in more than 20 years has been dented.

The Champions League has emerged as the Gunners' avenue of hope. Mikel Arteta's side have reached the semifinals and face a meeting with Atlético Madrid. After seven years away from the competition, they have now reached the semifinals in successive seasons.

This year's run has, in part, been driven by a change to the competition's rules. It could also be what carries them to a first final since 2006 and perhaps their first-ever Champions League triumph.

ESPN breaks it down.

The new UEFA rule for this year's Champions League

Unlike last season, the League Phase carried greater weight this year.

Teams who finished in the top four were guaranteed a second leg at home in the round of 16 and the quarterfinals. The advantage extends into the semifinals for the teams that finished in the top two. The two legs had previously been decided by an open draw.

How did Arsenal do in the League Phase?

Arsenal are unbeaten in the Champions League this year. Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

The Gunners had a spotless record in the League Phase, winning all of their eight games to secure top spot.

They beat European heavyweights like Bayern Munich, Atlético and Inter Milan while scoring the most goals (23) and conceding the fewest (4).

How have Arsenal benefited from the home advantage?

The Gunners faced Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16, and were held to a 1-1 draw in Germany in the first leg. Eberechi Eze scored a sumptous volley in the first half of the return leg at the Emirates to put the Gunners ahead in the tie and they eventually won 3-1 on aggregate.

Arsenal carried a narrow 1-0 lead back to the Emirates for their quarterfinal against Sporting CP. The home fans unveiled a tifo before kickoff with 'History in our sights' emblazoned on it. The messaging fed Arsenal's resolve as they kept Sporting at arm's length and secured a goalless draw to reach their second successive semifinal.

Arsenal have enjoyed home advantage all through the knockouts. Getty

Can it carry them to the final?

Arsenal were annoyed by the fact they had to play the second leg of last year's semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes despite their significantly higher-ranking in the League Phase. They came third while PSG finished 15th and had to come through the playoff round.

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Mikel Arteta's side were beaten 1-0 in the first leg at the Emirates and were unable to turn things around in Paris, losing 2-1. In the 2023-24 season too, Arsenal were knocked out of the competition by Bayern Munich on the back of a second-leg away loss.

While Atlético will provide a stern test in the semifinal, the Gunners will take encouragement from their last meeting where they won 4-0 at the Emirates in the League Phase.

If the Gunners do make it to the final in Budapest, their fans will have played a significant role in getting them there.