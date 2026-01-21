Why Arsenal's win over Inter Milan has given them a huge advantage in the Champions League

Open Extended Reactions

In theory, Arsenal had little on stake going into their Champions League clash against Inter Milan at San Siro. The Gunners had a top eight spot already sewn up, on the back of a spotless record in the competition.

Their 3-1 win over last year's finalists, courtesy of a brace from Gabriel Jesus and a late Viktor Gyökeres strike, will give them with further confidence for the knockouts.

However, the implications of their victory in Milan goes beyond the intangibles.

ESPN explains why.

The new UEFA rule for this year's Champions League

Unlike last season, the League Phase carries greater weight.

Teams who finish in the top four are guaranteed a second leg at home in the round of 16 and the quarterfinals. The advantage extends into the semifinals for the teams that finish in the top two. The two legs had previously been decided by an open draw.

Arsenal have a spotless record in this year's Champions League.

How does this benefit Arsenal?

The win in Milan means Arsenal will finish the league phase in top spot, thereby guaranteeing a second leg at the Emirates Stadium all the way until the final, if they make it that far.

Arsenal were annoyed by the fact they had to play the second leg of their semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes despite their significantly higher-ranking in the League Phase. The Gunners came third while PSG finished 15th and had to come through the playoff round.

Mikel Arteta's side were beaten 1-0 in the first leg at the Emirates and were unable to turn things around in Paris, losing 2-1. In the 2023-24 season too, Arsenal were knocked out of the competition by Bayern Munich on the back of a second-leg away loss.

Who will join Arsenal in the top four?

Six points behind the Gunners on 15 points are Real Madrid and Bayern in second and third respectively. Tottenham's win over Borussia Dortmund propelled them into fourth while PSG, Sporting CP, Manchester City and Atalanta (all on 13 points) line up below in that order.