Vinícius Júnior reiterates desire to stay at Real Madrid after 2027

Vinícius Júnior has reiterated his desire to continue at Real Madrid beyond 2027 when his contract expires, despite admitting his last year has been difficult.

The Brazilian forward, who has been booed by Madrid fans in recent games, set up three goals and also scored in his team's 6-1 rout of Monaco in Tuesday's Champions League game.

"The fans demand a lot from the players, and I have to be at my best all the time," Vinícius told TNT Brasil. "My last year has been difficult; I haven't been able to play the way I want, but it's always important to keep going ... I'm human too. I get upset by what people say, but every two or three days, we have the opportunity to prove ourselves."

Madrid have endured a difficult month.

They lost to arch-rivals Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in coach Xabi Alonso's last game in charge; they were then eliminated from the Copa del Rey by second-tier team Albacete 3-2 under new coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

Vinícius said he needed Tuesday's win.

"[This performance] means a lot," he said. "Considering everything I've been going through in recent days, the change of coach, losing the final [of the Spanish Super Cup], being knocked out of the Copa del Rey.

"Playing for the biggest club in the world, the demands are very high. Sometimes we don't understand [the booing], but we know the size of the team, the players we have here."

Asked if he responded to critics with his performance against Monaco at the Bernabeu stadium, Vinícius said: "I never want to respond to anyone, I know my potential and where I can go. Of course, I get sad and I never want to be booed in my own home.

"In the last few games I didn't feel comfortable because every time I went out, I did something wrong and the fans booed me. They have their right, they pay a lot for a ticket. [Yet] I don't understand it, but I'm here to keep evolving and always fighting for this club that has already given me so much."

Some fans believe Vinícius deserves a share of the blame for coach Xabi Alonso's dismissal last week.

The Brazil star had spats with Alonso during the Spaniard's eight-month stint as coach.

Asked about Alonso's departure, he said: "I have nothing to do with it [Alonso's dismissal] ... I can't do anything about it. The only thing I can do on the field is go in and give my all. I won't always be at my best technically, but I've always given my all for the team and done everything to make everyone feel comfortable."

Vinícius, meanwhile, insists he is not worried about his contract extension despite negotiations having stalled, with sources recently telling ESPN that negotiations may not resume until after the 2026 World Cup.

"I want to stay here for a long time," he said. "There's also a lot of talk about my contract renewal because I have another year left.

"We're very relaxed about it. I trust the [Real Madrid] president [Florentino Perez], and he trusts me. We have a very good relationship, and we'll sort things out at the right time. We're in no hurry to do that."