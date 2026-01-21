Revealed: Brazilian top scorers in Champions League, Kaká tally is matched

The ESPN 'FC TV' crew react to Real Madrid's stunning 6-1 victory over Monaco in the UEFA Champions League. (2:38)

Following his comeback goal against Aston Villa in December last year, Gabriel Jesus ripped off his jersey to reveal an undershirt that said 'I belong to Jesus.'

It was an instant throwback to the celebration by his Brazilian compatriot Kaká, who made the shirt iconic by wearing it in the aftermath of Brazil's 2002 World Cup win and also AC Milan's 2007 Champions League triumph.

The Arsenal forward appears to be following in his footsteps in Europe too, with his brace against Inter Milan taking him within just four goals of Kaká's Champions League tally of 30.

It was an equally productive night for Vinícius Júnior, whose goal against Monaco saw him go level with Kaká on the all-time list of goals scored by Brazilian in the Champions League.

Gabriel Jesus copied Kaká's celebration after his goal against Aston Villa. Getty

The duo are joint-second behind Neymar, who scored 43 goals across his spells at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Vini Jr. also notched up two assists in Madrid's 6-0 demolition of Monaco, tying him with Marseille's Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang for most assists (4) in the Champions League this season.

Brazilian top scorers in the Champions League Player Goals Neymar 43 Kaká 30 Vinícius Júnior 30 Rivaldo 27 Rodrygo 26 Gabriel Jesus 26 Jardel 25 Élber 24 Roberto Firmino 22 Luiz Adriano 21

Madrid's win on Tuesday took them second in the table, trailing leaders Arsenal by six points. The Gunners secured top spot in the league phase with their triumph in Milan, with the goals being split between Jesus and his fellow striker Viktor Gyökeres.

Their returns presents a welcome selection dilemma for Mikel Arteta. Despite concerns over his overall game, Gyokeres is Arsenal's top scorer in all competitions this year and their joint second-highest in the Champions League.

Jesus has shown signs of return to his best following a lengthy injury spell and Tuesday's showing was a reminder of his prowess in Europe. In 52 games, he has 26 goals and eight assists and averages 1.03 goals/90 minutes. The brace at San Siro was the third time he has scored two or more goals in a game.