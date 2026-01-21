Spain train crash: Getafe's Davinchi pays heart-breaking tribute to father who died

Getafe left-back David Cordón Mancha, known as "Davinchi," has paid a stirring tribute to his father, who was among the 42 people that died in Sunday's train collision in southern Spain.

His father, David Cordón Cano, 50, had travelled to Madrid to watch Getafe's LaLiga game against Valencia on Sunday despite his son not playing because of a knee problem.

Cordón Cano was returning home on the Alvia service bound to Huelva that was hit by the other high-speed train Iryo that derailed near the town of Adamuz, Córdoba.

David Cordón Mancha's father died in a train crash in Spain. Getty

Davinchi, 18, posted several photographs of himself with his father and wrote on Instagram: "You will fill me with strength in times of difficulty, and I will always remember what you always told us: always happy and moving forward.

"Everything I do in this life will always be for the brightest star I have in the sky. As someone once told me, 'When the going gets tough, only the tough get there,' you were always a fighter, and you taught me that from the very beginning.

"That is the greatest act of love I can do for you: to show you that I can handle anything and that I will never give up."

Davinchi joined Getafe on a permanent transfer from Recreativo Huelva in the summer and has made seven league appearances for the Madrid outfit.

Getafe issued a statement: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the news we never wanted to share. We are heartbroken by the passing of David Cordón Cano, father of our player 'Davinchi' in the tragic accident in Adamuz, Córdoba.

"We met you seven months ago, and you quickly won us over with your kindness, warmth, and generosity. We will miss you dearly! Rest in peace, dear friend."

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) also paid tribute to Cordón, who won two European leagues and finished twice runner-up in the World Championship finals with Spain's soccer beach team between 2001 and 2004.