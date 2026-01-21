Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono: Criticism makes me stronger

The ESPN 'FC TV' crew react to Real Madrid's stunning 6-1 victory over Monaco in the UEFA Champions League. (2:38)

Real Madrid teenage playmaker Franco Mastantuono said the criticism he has received in recent months has only made him stronger.

The Argentina international, who joined Los Blancos this summer from River Plate, celebrated his first Champions League goal in Madrid's 6-1 rout of AS Monaco on Tuesday.

"I don't see myself as [Lionel Messi] nor as the worst signing Real Madrid ever made," Mastantuono, 18, told reporters after the game.

"Real Madrid is a very demanding club, where you always have to give your best. I also heard criticism, which I haven't forgotten; it makes me better and stronger. Today I was able to loosen up a bit more and show the version I want Real Madrid to see. I'm happy, I've been working hard for this to happen."

Franco Mastantuono scored his first Champions League goal on Tuesday. AP Photo/Jose Breton

Mastantuono arrived at the Bernabéu stadium as one of the most promising Argentinian talents. He has three goals in 20 appearances for Madrid, 12 as a starter.

"I'm working towards my best version, which I know I can achieve," he said. "Since I was a child, people have talked about my footballing side. They would say I was the new Messi and at the same time a disaster, the worst signing Real Madrid ever made."

Mastantuono, meanwhile, defended teammate Jude Bellingham amid speculation about the England international's off-the-field behaviour.

Bellingham, who scored Madrid's sixth goal on Tuesday, has been booed by the Bernabéu crowd in the lasts two home games.

"Jude is strong, but some of the things being said are harsh," Mastantuono said. "He's someone who's in [Madrid's training ground] Valdebebas from 9:30 in the morning until 6 in the evening. It's unfair when people attack his ego because he works tirelessly."