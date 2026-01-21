WSL admits 'serious concerns' over Women's Club World Cup scheduling

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal would likely be involved in the inaugural FIFA Women's Club World Cup. Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

WSL Football has admitted "serious concerns" over the scheduling of the Women's Club World Cup, set to run Jan. 5 - Jan. 30 2028, saying it could have "catastrophic" consequences for the Women's Super League and player welfare.

The dates for the inaugural Club World Cup were approved by the FIFA Council in December. The tournament is set to run in the middle of the English domestic calendar -- which will also impact several leagues across Europe including Spain, France and Germany.

A spokesperson for the WSL said holding the tournament in January is "at best inconvenient, and at worst, catastrophic" for the domestic game in England, commercially and for player welfare, and said their preference would be for the Club World Cup to take place in the summer.

The WSL has formally written to FIFA to raise concerns with the tournament set to effect at least five WSL match rounds, possibly more due to time zones and travel.

A spokesperson for the WSL said that the league do not feel they have been appropriately consulted over the timing of the tournament. Arsenal, as reigning Champions League winners will likely be involved.

Based on coefficient rankings, at least one other WSL club may also be included, likely Chelsea, though no qualification process has been determined yet.

The proposed 2028 Club World Cup is also bookended by the 2027 Brazil World Cup and the 2028 LA Olympics, adding further pressures to player load amid a growing international match calendar.

Prior to WSL Football's comments, FIFA's chief football officer, Jill Ellis said: "We will enter a new calendar conversation in 2030, we will look at the entire ecosystem, taking into account all shareholders, players are a massive part of that. This was the window that I think everybody agreed upon."

The Club World Cup was initially scheduled for 2026, but was postponed to 2028. Instead, FIFA scheduled the inaugural Champions Cup for the end of January, directly clashing with the WSL match schedule.

Sources told ESPN that the Champions Cup was originally planned for the west coast of the United States, however due to travel midseason and the scheduling of vital WSL games -- Arsenal play title rivals Chelsea and Manchester City either side of the tournament -- the club were adamant to have the competition closer to home and it was relocated to London.

Though no host has been decided for the Club World Cup, The Guardian reported that Qatar was being considered. ESPN understand that no talks have been had but FIFA are open to the idea.