France won't boycott World Cup over Greenland for now

PARIS -- France's sports minister said her country is not currently thinking about boycotting the FIFA World Cup in the United States amid growing tensions related to Donald Trump's quest to control Greenland.

"At the moment we are speaking, there is no desire from the ministry to boycott this major, much-anticipated competition," sports minister Marina Ferrari told reporters on Tuesday. "That said, I am not prejudging what might happen."

Ferrari added that she wants to keep sports separate from politics.

"The 2026 World Cup is an extremely important moment for all sports lovers," she said.

With the tournament kicking off in June in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the U.S. president's ambitions to wrest control of Greenland from NATO ally Denmark has the potential to tear relations with European allies.

In France, leftist lawmaker Eric Coquerel said the opportunity of a boycott by France, a two-time winner of the men's World Cup, should be considered.

"Seriously, can we really imagine going to play the footie World Cup in a country that attacks its 'neighbors,' threatens to invade Greenland, undermines international law, wants to torpedo the UN," he asked in a message posted on social media.

"The question seriously arises, especially since it is still possible to refocus the event on Mexico and Canada," he wrote.

