Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest updates from WSL clash at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea host Arsenal in a high-profile Women's Super League (WSL) at the Stamford Bridge and you can follow all the action live with ESPN.

Emily Fox returns to Arsenal's starting XI after missing their League Cup semifinal midweek through concussion, She is one of three changes for the Gunners, with Kim Little and Stina Blackstenius also coming into the starting lineup.

The Blues make one change to their starting lineup from their League Cup win on Thursday, with Guro Reiten coming in for Sjoeke Nüsken.

This fixture has traditionally been a clash of the two best teams in the league each year, but they go into Saturday's clash with Chelsea in second and Arsenal third. Sonia Bompastor's side are four points clear of Arsenal, but lie six points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

The stakes may not be as high this time around, but the intensity undoubtedly will be. Especially when you consider the fact that the two could meet in the quarterfinals of the Women's Champions League, if Arsenal make it past OH Leuven in the playoff round.

Despite their faltering league form in recent weeks, the two sides will be hoping to build on the momentum of their resounding wins in the Women's FA Cup last weekend.

From the infamous 'sock gate' incident two years ago to the Jonas Eidevall -- Emma Hayes touchline flareups, meetings between Chelsea and Arsenal are rarely uneventful. The latest edition of this rivalry promises similar drama.