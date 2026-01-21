Man City players to refund travelling fans after Bodø/Glimt loss

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City's captains have announced they will refund the cost of tickets for nearly 400 supporters who made the trip to Norway for the 3-1 defeat to Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League.

Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias, Erling Haaland and Rodri said in a statement it was "the least they could do" for the fans who travelled to the Arctic Circle after a dismal performance from Pep Guardiola's side on Tuesday.

The bill for the 374 tickets will come to nearly £10,000.

Speaking on behalf of the squad, the leadership group of Silva, Dias, Haaland and Rodri said in a joint statement: "Our supporters mean everything to us.

"We know the sacrifice that our fans make when they travel across the world to support us home and away and we will never take it for granted. They are the best fans in the world.

374 Manchester City fans made the trip to Bodø, Norway on Jan. 20. Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"We also recognise that it was a lot of travelling for the fans who supported us in the freezing cold throughout a difficult evening for us on the pitch. Covering the cost of these tickets for the fans who travelled to Bodø is the least we can do.

"We're ready to fight on Saturday for our game against Wolves and then again next Wednesday when we face Galatasaray in front of our amazing fans at the Etihad."