Algeria's Luca Zidane gets 2-match AFCON ban but cleared for WC

Open Extended Reactions

Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane was banned for two games Wednesday for on-field clashes after his team's exit from the Africa Cup of Nations, but he should not miss facing Lionel Messi and Argentina at the World Cup.

The Algerian federation said it will appeal against a range of sanctions including bans for Zidane and defender Rafik Belghali imposed by the Confederation of African Football.

Belghali was banned for two games, with a further two games deferred. The Hellas Verona defender and Granada goalkeeper Zidane, the 27-year-old son of France great Zinedine Zidane, will serve the bans in qualifying for the 2027 AFCON. Algeria's qualifying group starts in September.

Algeria said they will appeal the two-match ban given to Luca Zidane. AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

Algeria players and staff were involved in skirmishes on the field after a 2-0 loss to Nigeria in their quarterfinal game played Jan. 10 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Match referee Issa Sy was protected from angry Algeria staff and escorted from the field.

The Algerian federation said its fines totaling $100,000 included charges for misconduct by players and staff, fans trying to break through security barriers and fans "displaying bank notes" toward the match officials.

At the 2026 World Cup, Algeria will start against defending champion Argentina in Kansas City on June 16. The group also includes Austria and Jordan.