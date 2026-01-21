Marseille vs. Liverpool LIVE: Champions League latest updates

Slot: Salah is important to me and this club (1:58)

Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to ESPN's live updates of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League action as Marseille host Liverpool at the Stade Vélodrome in the south of France.

Just three points separate the two sides on the ladder with two games to play.

Marseille are 16th on nine points with three wins and three defeats so far, while Liverpool are on the cusp of the top eight with four wins and two defeats, one point behind Atalanta who occupy the eighth spot.

Liverpool have been handed a big boost this week with Mohamed Salah's return to the squad after playing for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

While his future at the club was up in the air prior to his departure, head coach Arne Slot said he was happy to have Salah.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games, but have earned just one win and four draws, including a 1-1 draw at home to Burnley on Saturday.

Marseille have also had mixed form recently, with two wins, two defeats and a draw in their last five Ligue 1 matches.

Who will fare better tonight and take a step towards the Champions League knockouts?

Follow live updates here: