Jean-Philippe Mateta tells Crystal Palace he wants to leave - sources

Open Extended Reactions

France forward Jean-Philippe Mateta has told Crystal Palace he wants to leave the club, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The 28-year-old still has 18 months left on his current deal at Selhurst Park.

- Premier League January transfers: All confirmed ins, outs for every club

While Juventus have expressed interested in the former Mainz player, they failed to meet Palace's asking price of around £40 million ($54m), sources said. Aston Villa are among a number of other clubs interested.

Mateta, who has two goals in three appearances for France's senior team since making his debut last October, has eight Premier League goals for Palace this season.

Jean-Philippe Mateta could be the latest notable name to depart Crystal Palace. Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

It has been a turbulent January for last season's FA Cup winners.

The Eagles crashed out of this year's competition in the third round to non-league Macclesfield and were then rocked by the news manager Oliver Glasner was set to leave at the end of his contract in the summer. That was swiftly followed by the departure of captain Marc Guéhi to Manchester City.

Following his side's Premier League defeat at Sunderland on Saturday, Glasner -- who also saw star midfielder Eberechi Eze transferred to Arsenal in late August -- launched a scathing attack on the Selhurst Park hierarchy, claiming it felt like the team was "being abandoned" with "no support" from above.

Palace -- who have not won in the league since Dec. 7, but are through to the playoff round in the Conference League -- host Chelsea on Sunday.

Information from ESPN's James Olley and PA contributed to this report.